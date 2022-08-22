Read full article on original website
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Why many Latinos are choosing Protestantism over Catholicism
The percentage of Latinos who identify as Protestant — evangelical and other Christian faiths — is expected to grow from about 25% today to 50% by 2030. Why it matters: More Latinos are leaving Catholicism for Protestant churches, which is influencing the political landscape in the U.S. By...
Trump campaign rejected offer to buy Biden daughter's diary
Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign rejected an offer to buy President Biden's daughter's stolen diary, federal prosecutors say. Why it matters: The revelation comes amid a criminal investigation into how the diary and other property belonging to Ashley Biden ended up in the hands of right-wing journalists. Driving the news:...
Feds Say Auditor Bilked Millions of Dollars in Romance Scam
A District of Columbia financial advisor is facing charges after allegedly working with a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal in his international romance scheme to defraud over a dozen victims.Charles K. Egunjobi, 48, was charged Friday with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams, mostly involving senior citizen victims in West Africa and the United States. Prosecutors allege that Egunjobi was instrumental in laundering money to aid in the years-long scheme spearheaded by Isidore Iwuagwu—a 35-year-old Special Deputy U.S. Marshal and Department of Justice contractor who provided security for critical federal facilities.“If you find yourself in...
DOJ has "enough evidence" to indict Trump, Alan Dershowitz says
Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz said Friday that the Department of Justice has enough evidence to indict the former president but doesn't expect it to happen. The big picture: The Department of Justice released a redacted version of the affidavit connected to the search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Friday. The DOJ said there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of obstruction could be found at Mar-a-Lago.
DOJ ordered to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered for a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon Friday. The big picture: The affidavit outlined the evidence for the FBI's search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents he took with him when he left office.
Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost
Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
Here's what we know and don't know about the Mar-a-Lago inquiry
The 38 pages released Friday by the Justice Department gives the American public a much more detailed understanding of why the FBI felt an imperative to search former President Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago and retrieve documents — but there's still a lot we don't know. The big picture: At...
Campaign pushes Cloudflare to drop trans hate site
Network infrastructure giant Cloudflare faces pressure from activists to stop providing services to a nearly decade-old website where anonymous users organize the harassment and "doxing" of trans people, in some cases with the goal of driving them to suicide. The big picture: Many technology providers prefer not to stand as...
U.S. warns Palestinians against bid for full UN membership
The Biden administration has urged the Palestinian Authority not to pursue a vote at the UN Security Council on gaining full UN membership, stressing it will likely veto any such move, U.S. and Palestinian sources said. Driving the news: The Palestinian Authority announced several weeks ago it will renew its...
U.S. to appoint Arctic ambassador in sign of region's growing importance
The Biden administration announced Friday it will nominate an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic, raising the profile of American policymaking for the region. Why it matters: The move comes at a time of increased militarization in the far north, with NATO members squaring off against Russia, and at a time of rapid climate change that is making the Arctic more accessible.
U.S. presses Israel to keep promise on border crossing
The U.S. has been pressing the Israeli government to uphold a commitment it made to President Biden to ease travel delays for Palestinians across the main border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Biden announced during his visit to...
U.S. toughened positions in Iran deal response, Israeli officials say
When Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata arrived in Washington this week, his government was highly concerned that the Biden administration was about to make new concessions to reach a nuclear deal with Iran. After the visit, that anxiety has been reduced, three Israeli officials say. Why it matters: The...
White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism
The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
The paradox in Powell's big Jackson Hole speech
As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives a much-awaited speech this morning, he faces a paradox: The more he expresses confidence that America's inflation crisis is starting to abate, the greater the risk it won't. Driving the news: Powell is on tap to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10am...
