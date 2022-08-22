ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder

By Rachel Tucker
CBS 42
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend’s murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.

According to a release from the police department, Larry Jarrell, 29, was found dead in his apartment at Casa Grande Apartments on Friday afternoon. Detectives said his death was suspicious and an autopsy report determined it was a homicide.

St. Pete police said they charged Rhiannon Cole Spicer, 24, with second degree murder. They said Spicer was in a relationship with Jarrell and was also his roommate.

Spicer turned herself in to the police shortly after she was named a person of interest. Pinellas County Jail records show Spicer was arrested for domestic battery less than a month ago.

