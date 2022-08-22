KNWA Today: Heartland Forward
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit, Heartland Forward , is helping entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas bring their ideas to life with the help of $5,000.
Applications are now closed for the fall cohort but be on the lookout later this year to apply for the January cohort.
You can also sign-up to receive notifications about the next idea accelerator cohort.
The idea accelerator is a 90-day, virtual program to get ideas into action.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0