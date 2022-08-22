KNWA Today: Heartland Forward

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit, Heartland Forward , is helping entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas bring their ideas to life with the help of $5,000.

Applications are now closed for the fall cohort but be on the lookout later this year to apply for the January cohort.

You can also sign-up to receive notifications about the next idea accelerator cohort.

The idea accelerator is a 90-day, virtual program to get ideas into action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.