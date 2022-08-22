Applications sought for East Windsor grants

EAST WINDSOR — The East Windsor Greater Together Community Fund is accepting applications for a second round of grant giving.

WHAT: The East Windsor Greater Together Community fund is accepting applications until Sept. 15 from town organizations for a second round of grant giving.

HOW: Interested organizations can apply on the fund’s website. Completed applications can be emailed to ewcommunityfund@gmail.com or dropped off or mailed to Town Hall, 11 Rye St.

The fund, established by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, has up to $40,000 in available grant funds for organizations that apply.