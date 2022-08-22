Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
wkdzradio.com
One Person Injured In Three Vehicle I-24 Crash
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer and a van were stopped in traffic near the Carter Road overpass when a second tractor-trailer hit the first tractor-trailer pushing it into the van before hitting a car.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Incident Leads To School Lockdowns
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in front of two Christian County schools Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Billie Taylor jumped out of the vehicle and started yelling she had a bomb inside her chest on Glass Avenue. She was reportedly under the influence of drugs. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured When Car Hits Utility Pole
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health to meet with a helicopter that transferred her to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
wkdzradio.com
KYTC’s Poat Addresses Key Trigg County Concerns
In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat opined on several concerns of Trigg County interest. Among them: the R-cut at the intersection of US 68/80 and the South Road, the growing dangers of the Broadbent Square intersection near I-24, the region’s Amish and other religious affiliations requiring horse & buggy use on main thoroughfares, and what the gas tax means for KYTC.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Indicted On Stalking, Assault And Strangulation Charges
A Cadiz man was arrested after he was recently indicted by the Trigg County grand jury on multiple charges including stalking, assault and strangulation. According to the arrest citation, 23-year old Jackson Vinson was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon Blue Springs Road. The warrant said Vinson was indicted on charges of first-degree stalking, three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, and harassing communications.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Couple Indicted For Murder In Death Of Elderly Man
An Oak Grove couple has been indicted for murder and multiple other charges in connection to the alleged abuse and death of an elderly man. The Christian County Grand Jury returned a true bill Friday on 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
Comments / 0