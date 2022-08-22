ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
homenewshere.com

All in the family at Winchester Hospital

In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
WINCHESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?

We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash

The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
BEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say

CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
CONCORD, NH
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NECN

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban

The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
HAVERHILL, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
