MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps for Friday of Week 1
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. OAKLAND CHRISTIAN 44, BAY CITY...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 1 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at high school football scores from games involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area for Aug. 25-26, Week 1 of the 2022 season. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44, Bay City All Saints 6. Au Gres 44, Atlanta 18*. Cass City 50, Reese...
Flint high school football scores for 8-26-22
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers
High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Team shows coach ‘what they’re made of’ with late spark
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 25, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: ALL SAINTS FINISHES WITH A FLURRY.
MLive.com
Long odds don’t deter Bay City Central in frantic comeback that falls short
BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.
Midland, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Midland. The Meridian Early College High School football team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule and more for Week 1 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the scene for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Aug. 25-26. Game Day Bay City. *Bay City Central kicks off its 100th season of football when it hosts Ortonville Brandon at Elmer Engel Stadium on Thursday. The Wolves tote an all-time record of 518-356-31.
MLive.com
After final four run, Standish-Sterling football is back at full power
STANDISH, MI – Marty Malcolm wants his Standish-Sterling football team to take last season to heart. But get it out of their heads. “At the start of the first practice, I looked at my watch and it was 3:59:30,” he said. “And I said ‘You’ve got 30 seconds to get last year out of your mind. It’s time to focus on this year.’”
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: First victory of the season is cause for celebration
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 23-24, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SOCCER: CENTRAL BRINGS HOME FIRST WIN.
MLive.com
Bay City Central football hosts Ortonville Brandon in week one of season
Bay City Central football hosts Ortonville Brandon in week one of season. Ortonville Brandon’s Jake Difalco (33) stands in front before the ball is kicked back into place during a high school football game at Bay City Central High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Ortonville Brandon won the game over Bay City Central, 49-35. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
nbc25news.com
17th hole will be turned into a concert venue
GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich - Grand Funk Railroad legend Mark Farner to headline concert at The Ally Challenge on Friday evening. Mid-Michigan NOW Sports Director Sam Ali takes a look at what to expect.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
Eight Michigan Beaches That Are Closed This Weekend – 8/26/22
As we close out another August in Michigan, these beaches are closed this weekend. With some kids already back in school and others starting on Monday, we are down to our last "summer vacation" weekend for 2022. That might mean you want to take the family on one more trip to the beach. If you do, just make sure that the beach you want to go to is open.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
