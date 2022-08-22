ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football results, recaps for Friday of Week 1

BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. OAKLAND CHRISTIAN 44, BAY CITY...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 1 of 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at high school football scores from games involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area for Aug. 25-26, Week 1 of the 2022 season. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44, Bay City All Saints 6. Au Gres 44, Atlanta 18*. Cass City 50, Reese...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers

High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay City, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Petoskey, MI
Bay City, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
MLive.com

Long odds don’t deter Bay City Central in frantic comeback that falls short

BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule and more for Week 1 of 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the scene for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Aug. 25-26. Game Day Bay City. *Bay City Central kicks off its 100th season of football when it hosts Ortonville Brandon at Elmer Engel Stadium on Thursday. The Wolves tote an all-time record of 518-356-31.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Proctor
MLive.com

After final four run, Standish-Sterling football is back at full power

STANDISH, MI – Marty Malcolm wants his Standish-Sterling football team to take last season to heart. But get it out of their heads. “At the start of the first practice, I looked at my watch and it was 3:59:30,” he said. “And I said ‘You’ve got 30 seconds to get last year out of your mind. It’s time to focus on this year.’”
STANDISH, MI
MLive.com

Bay City Central football hosts Ortonville Brandon in week one of season

Bay City Central football hosts Ortonville Brandon in week one of season. Ortonville Brandon’s Jake Difalco (33) stands in front before the ball is kicked back into place during a high school football game at Bay City Central High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Ortonville Brandon won the game over Bay City Central, 49-35. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#City High#Football Season#Western Warriors#American Football#Highschoolsports
abc12.com

Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
GRAND BLANC, MI
review-mag.com

New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Club 93.7

Eight Michigan Beaches That Are Closed This Weekend – 8/26/22

As we close out another August in Michigan, these beaches are closed this weekend. With some kids already back in school and others starting on Monday, we are down to our last "summer vacation" weekend for 2022. That might mean you want to take the family on one more trip to the beach. If you do, just make sure that the beach you want to go to is open.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy