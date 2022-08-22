Boat operator arrested after crash in the Ozarks kills passenger, Missouri officials say

An operator of a boat involved in a fatal crash at the Lake of the Ozarks has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated, Missouri officials say.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the northwest portion of the lake in Morgan County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Patrol officers said the sport boat’s operator, Roy Jackson, “failed to keep a proper lookout” before striking a rock bluff. The impact of the crash totaled the boat.

Passenger Thomas McKown, a 58-year-old from Byrnes Mill, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to highway patrol. Jackson and two other passengers were taken to the hospital and had moderate injuries, police said.

Neither of the four boaters were wearing life jackets, officials said.

Jackson, 63, was arrested Sunday afternoon on a felony warrant on charges of boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. according to the highway patrol. He is being held in the Camden County Jail.

