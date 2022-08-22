Read full article on original website
Related
NY State Fair 2022 weekend forecast: One day will be absolutely perfect
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One day of the 2022 New York State Fair’s opening weekend will have perfect weather, and the other will be oppressively hot. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be a mild 76 degrees, with relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service said. When the gates open at 9 a.m., it will be about 64 degrees and partly cloudy, but clouds will dissipate by afternoon.
More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, organizers said 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still dwarfed pre-pandemic attendance numbers. In 2019, 98,238 people came to the fairgrounds for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?
If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Day 4 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Thankfully the meteorologists got Friday all wrong. The rain stayed away, and 58,450 of us came to the New York State Fair to play. Today looks to be even better: sunny with a high of 75. It’ll be a perfect day for the first Food Truck...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
Ride the 94-year-old ‘Tin Goose’ airplane over Oswego skies this weekend
Another 15 minutes at 1,000 feet had ticked by, and pilot Dave Ross turned his lumbering tri-motor back towards Oswego County Airport. He’s done this flight, or some version of it elsewhere in the country, something like 12,000 times. But for his six passengers, this was a rare treat.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
waer.org
CNY Home prices set another record
Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
Worcester’s 11-run seventh inning dooms Syracuse in 12-8 Mets loss to Red Sox on Friday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets led the Worcester Red Sox, 3-1, entering the seventh inning on Friday night, but an 11-run seventh for the Red Sox powered Worcester to a 12-8 victory over Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse (51-70) jumped on the board in the bottom of...
New York State Fair 2022: Pride day parade (photos)
A parade was needed after rain showers earlier in the day on the NYS Fair’s third day on Friday. Unlike the parades of the past, todays went down a busy Broadway drawing in the Midway crowds and then back down Iroquois Street after a quick turnaround on Cayuga Ave.
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0