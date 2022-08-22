Read full article on original website
Newcastle confirm signing of Alexander Isak
Newcastle confirm the club-record signing of striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.
Che Adams: Southampton not interested in selling in-form striker
Southampton are not interested in selling striker Che Adams despite reported interest from Premier League rivals Everton.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Sterling brace sees 10-men Blues prevail
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Leicester at Stamford Bridge - 27 August 2022.
Talking Transfers: Paqueta nears West Ham; Fofana & Gordon push for Chelsea
The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers, featuring chat about Lucas Paqueta, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Liverpool's midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Chelsea ready fourth Wesley Fofana bid; Blues hopeful over Anthony Gordon
Chelsea remain hopeful over their deals to sign Wesley Fofana & Anthony Gordon.
Casemiro 'excited' at joining Man Utd & discusses first Old Trafford appearance
Casemiro has given his first interview since joining Man Utd from Real Madrid.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Marseille president dismisses transfer links as 'fake news'
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be signing for Marseille this summer, according to the club's president Pablo Longoria.
'I have five, right?' - Casemiro reveals desire to return to Champions League with Man Utd
Casemiro has revealed his return to return Manchester United to the Champions League following his move from Real Madrid.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Everton closing in on Ben Brereton-Diaz deal
Everton are closing in on a deal worth over £20m for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to finalise Chelsea move.
Luis Diaz admits sluggish Liverpool need to do better
Luis Diaz admits Liverpool must improve after a difficult start to the 2022/23 season.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
UEFA・
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea of 'red line' in Anthony Gordon negotiations
Everton manager Frank Lampard is growing frustrated with Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon and has revealed the club have set an internal deadline for a deal to be completed.
Nicolas Pepe joins Nice on loan
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the 2022/23 season.
