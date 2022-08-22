Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Symphony Orchestra Offering Free Concert On September 3 In Yorktown
YORK-The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will return to Yorktown for its 24th annual Symphony Under the Stars outdoor musical performance at 7:30pm on Saturday, September 3. Conducted by Adam Turner, this year’s concert will include renditions of John Stafford Smith’s “Star Spangled Banner,” John Williams’s “The Flight to Neverland” from Hook, and Igor Stravinsky’s Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird, in addition to others.
peninsulachronicle.com
Jimmy’s Oven & Grill In Williamsburg For Sale
JAMES CITY-A popular neighborhood restaurant on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is currently for sale. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill, located at 7201 Richmond Rd., specializes in American cuisine. Asking price for the business is $1.1 million. The sale includes a fully equipped restaurant with land. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian
NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
peninsulachronicle.com
Diana West Looking To Bloom In New Role Leading Gloucester’s Main Street Preservation Trust
GLOUCESTER – Diana West’s focus on government has shifted through the years. At first, she was drawn to the federal level. Then it was state. After going through the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia a year ago, she’s very much interested in local government.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilding Celebrates Ceremonial Keel-Laying Of CVN 80
NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, August 26, the media was invited to a preview day prior to the keel-laying ceremony for the USS Enterprise (CVN 80) that will happen on Saturday, August 27. Keel-laying is the formal recognition of a ship’s construction, although many of the components and subassemblies that will go into the Enterprise have been put together and are ready to be put in place.
peninsulachronicle.com
NASA Langley Breaks Ground On New Wind Tunnel
HAMPTON-Construction has begun on a new wind tunnel project at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton. NASA Langley hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on August 17 for the project, which will be the first major wind tunnel for the organization in more than four decades. Want to read the rest of...
