NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, August 26, the media was invited to a preview day prior to the keel-laying ceremony for the USS Enterprise (CVN 80) that will happen on Saturday, August 27. Keel-laying is the formal recognition of a ship’s construction, although many of the components and subassemblies that will go into the Enterprise have been put together and are ready to be put in place.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO