Smashburger offers buy-one-get-one free special for 3 days

Happy 15th Anniversary, Smashburger! This year, the chain is celebrating 15 years of serving juicy burgers, hot fries and cool milkshakes — the perfect trio for any meal. Smashburger is celebrating the major milestone with a juicy special this weekend for burger lovers and hungry bargain hunters alike. From...
Munch on Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at Sonic Drive-In Aug. 10

Pop! Pop! Pop! Get the dipping sauces ready, popcorn chicken fans!. There’s a jumbo deal popping for snackers at Sonic Drive-In for one day only. On Aug. 10, the fast-food chain is offering a small order of Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at participating locations. Whether you’re dining on lunch (or dinner) or just snacking, enjoy 100% all-white meat chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Get two pizzas for $6.99 each at Pizza Hut

Get ready to slice into Pizza Hut’s latest offer. Everyone loves pizza, but especially when you can get two pizzas for under $15. That’s enough pizza to feed a hungry family on the cheap. For a limited time, Pizza Hut is offering two medium one-topping pizzas for just...
Baskin-Robbins offers sweet savings on the 31st of the month

Have you heard the latest scoop? Baskin-Robbins’ popular Celebrate 31 special is returning!. Baskin-Robbins was founded on one sweet and simple concept: Ice cream should be an everyday treat and there should be a new flavor to enjoy every day. That’s why Baskin-Robbin’s founders, Burt and Irv, launched 31 flavors — so ice cream lovers could lick a new delicious flavor every day of the month.
Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

