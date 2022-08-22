Have you heard the latest scoop? Baskin-Robbins’ popular Celebrate 31 special is returning!. Baskin-Robbins was founded on one sweet and simple concept: Ice cream should be an everyday treat and there should be a new flavor to enjoy every day. That’s why Baskin-Robbin’s founders, Burt and Irv, launched 31 flavors — so ice cream lovers could lick a new delicious flavor every day of the month.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO