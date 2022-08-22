Read full article on original website
Smashburger offers buy-one-get-one free special for 3 days
Happy 15th Anniversary, Smashburger! This year, the chain is celebrating 15 years of serving juicy burgers, hot fries and cool milkshakes — the perfect trio for any meal. Smashburger is celebrating the major milestone with a juicy special this weekend for burger lovers and hungry bargain hunters alike. From...
Munch on Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at Sonic Drive-In Aug. 10
Pop! Pop! Pop! Get the dipping sauces ready, popcorn chicken fans!. There’s a jumbo deal popping for snackers at Sonic Drive-In for one day only. On Aug. 10, the fast-food chain is offering a small order of Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at participating locations. Whether you’re dining on lunch (or dinner) or just snacking, enjoy 100% all-white meat chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Burger King offers $6 Your Way Deal with two popular sandwich choices
Have it your way at Burger King, hungry bargain hunters!. With its latest offer, the fast-food restaurant is offering customers lots of food and savings in one meal deal — just the way they like it. For a limited time, the $6 Your Way Deal gives customers the choice...
Get two pizzas for $6.99 each at Pizza Hut
Get ready to slice into Pizza Hut’s latest offer. Everyone loves pizza, but especially when you can get two pizzas for under $15. That’s enough pizza to feed a hungry family on the cheap. For a limited time, Pizza Hut is offering two medium one-topping pizzas for just...
McDonald’s serves Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal for just $5
If you love chicken sandwiches (and saving money), McDonald’s has a deal for you. With prices on the rise everywhere, it’s challenging for hungry bargain hunters to enjoy a sandwich, side and drink for $5 or less. That’s what makes this meal deal from the Golden Arches even tastier.
Bite into Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $5 at Smashburger
Smashburger may be known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and cool shakes, but they also serve delicious chicken sandwiches. By popular demand, the restaurant is bringing back its Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for customers to enjoy for a limited time and at a “cheep” price! (The sandwich was first introduced in 2021.)
Popular Pumpkin Smash Smoothie returns to Jamba’s fall menu with $5 special
You can’t enjoy autumn without pumpkins, especially on seasonal menus everywhere. And Jamba is “smashing pumpkins” again!. One of the juice shop’s most popular seasonal items is returning to its fall menu — Smashing Pumpkin Smoothie. The orange-hued smoothie officially makes its return nationwide on Aug. 16.
Baskin-Robbins offers sweet savings on the 31st of the month
Have you heard the latest scoop? Baskin-Robbins’ popular Celebrate 31 special is returning!. Baskin-Robbins was founded on one sweet and simple concept: Ice cream should be an everyday treat and there should be a new flavor to enjoy every day. That’s why Baskin-Robbin’s founders, Burt and Irv, launched 31 flavors — so ice cream lovers could lick a new delicious flavor every day of the month.
Dunkin’s fall menu offers $3 pumpkin cold brews and lattes
Autumn is a time rustling leaves, cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice to make its grand return. And, for many restaurants and cafés, that means it’s time to “spice up” their menu with seasonal treats and beverages. At Dunkin’, customers can enjoy the warmth of the season...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday with free Confetti Bundtlets Sept. 1
You can’t celebrate a birthday without cake. And that’s exactly what Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing for its birthday. The bakery shop is celebrating its 25th birthday with a big, sweet cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each...
Enjoy $5 Watermelon Breeze smoothie at Jamba on National Watermelon Day
Watermelon and summer will always be the perfect pairing. The sweet taste (and aroma) of watermelon is just so summery and the perfect fruit to enjoy on a hot day. And Jamba is offering some juicy savings for watermelon lovers on National Watermelon Day. On August 3, the popular smoothie...
This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California
A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.
