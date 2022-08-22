Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Robberies reported in Rosedale & Middle River, home burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two robberies and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, an individual exited a vehicle in the 9400-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and demanded the victim;s property. The suspect fled the scene. Between the...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
Nottingham MD
Building fire reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Reisterstown
An elderly woman died in a house fire in Reisterstown Friday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
foxbaltimore.com
TRIPLE SHOOTING| 2 men, 1 woman injured East Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say two people were injured in an East Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. Baltimore police responded to reports of multiple people shot in the area of Ashland Avenue and N. Belnord Avenue. On Friday morning released more info about the incident that is now confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore Police Release Photo of Person of Interest In Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person...
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 injures six near Baltimore, Harford County line
Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Police investigating possible road rage shooting on I-83 in Baltimore County
COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening in Baltimore County. At just before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, troopers responded to a reported shooting that occurred on northbound Interstate 83 between Shawan Road and Belfast Road in Cockeysville. According to...
WUSA
3 men found dead in Maryland has 'left investigators mystified'
A mysterious death investigation is underway in Hyattsville, MD. The victims are three men. Police say they were found outside an apartment on Queens Chapel Rd.
foxbaltimore.com
'I'm livid' | West Baltimore woman says city turned her 311 complaints back on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On one side of her west Baltimore home is a battle with a backyard overflowing with trash. "It’s at least 5ft high," said Ebony Kariuki, "Haven't mowed it all year long!" On the other, a war with weeds. "Probably some needles or something in here...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
Two Baltimore County Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire Damages Home
Two Baltimore County residents have been displaced after an electrical fire tore through their home, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 700 block of Cliveden Road in Pikesville around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters on the scene...
60 Year-Old Killed In Baltimore By Suspect After Being Asked For Tissue
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in...
Family of man killed during encounter with squeegee group plans to sue City
The family of a man killed in July during an encounter with a group of squeegee people downtown, is planning to sue.
Comments / 2