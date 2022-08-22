ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

CBS19

2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Overton is under another boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Overton of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
KLTV

TJC Trees Cut Down

Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Malakoff gets by West Rusk 28-7

NEW LONDON, Texas — The Malakoff Tigers went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Tigers came away with the win, defeating the Raiders, 28-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Rollover wreck in Longview causes delays

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police said first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday morning. The fire department and officers are in the area of S. Eastman Road and Estes Parkway. Drivers should use caution if they have to travel in this area, police said.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

No students injured in Bullard ISD school bus crash

BULLARD, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached is not related to the story. No injuries reported in a crash involving a Bullard Independent School District school bus today. On Aug. 23 at around 3:45 p.m., a BISD school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle....
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
