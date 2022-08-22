ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Rare sighting of elusive critters in Denali National Park puzzles even park staff

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
Two wolverines were recently spotted hanging out by a culvert in Denali National Park in Alaska, rangers said. NPS Photos/N. Guarino

Alaska’s Denali National Park is full of wildlife.

Tourists and park staff are used to seeing massive animals in the national park. Bears, wolves, caribou, moose and countless birds roam the national park.

Last week, however, something that’s rarely seen appeared in the area. The sighting was so rare, even park staff were puzzled.

Two wolverines were recently spotted hanging out by a culvert in Denali National Park, rangers said.

“A rare appearance by two wolverines quickly became the talk of the park this week,” park officials said Saturday, Aug. 20, on Facebook. “Since these animals are so rarely seen, some park staff had to brush up on their wolverine knowledge!”

Wolverines can be between 38 and 47 inches long, and weigh between 13 and 31 pounds, according to the National Park Service.

They’re “active year-round” and breed from April to October, according to the National Park Service. During the winter months, they “den in deep snow.”

Wolverines can be powerful and aggressive, the National Park Service reported. They have strong teeth and will eat anything they find.

They’re considered a threatened or endangered species in the continental U.S. In Alaska, however, their population is stable.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

