IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for Southeast Indiana region
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for tomorrow, Aug. 25, 2022, in the following region:. Southeast Indiana – Clark and Floyd Counties. The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped...
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IDDC Present New I-465 Mural on Renovia Indianapolis Office
NDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)/Visit Indiana, in partnership with Renovia, today unveiled a new ‘IN Indiana’ mural along the company’s office wing wall facing I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side. “We are grateful for Renovia’s support of the...
2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance. “This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat,...
More than 20 new libraries added to the Indiana Library Passport
INDIANA – More than 20 new libraries have been added to the Indiana Library Passport, a mobile passport that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state. The additions bring the total number of libraries on the passport to nearly 90, with several more libraries expected to be added in the coming weeks.
Missing Indiana teen found in Florida
INDIANA – A 15-year-old girl from Indiana has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg reported on July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family. According to investigators, it took a team a month of searching...
Indiana Department of Education Launches Statewide Math and English/Language Arts Tutoring Grant program for Indiana families
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Wednesday announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Holcomb-led Delegation advances innovation, semiconductor industry in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei today, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan. During the trip, the Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials, discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships designed to advance innovation, high-tech industries and the economy of the future.
INSPIRE offers free back-to-school resources for students
INDIANA – For nearly 25 years, INSPIRE – the lifelong learning library for Hoosiers – has offered Indiana residents free access to academic databases, full-text newspapers, magazines, pamphlets, images, current news, almanacs and more. College and high school students alike can search the INSPIRE collection of more...
Indiana Recount Commission to hold public meeting on Thursday
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for recount for the Republican Primary Nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide and state...
