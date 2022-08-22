Why Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs can be the next great linebacker at LBU

There is an energy around Curtis Jacobs when he enters a room. The Penn State sophomore radiates positivity whether he’s discussing his coaches, his play or whatever other subject he broaches. Jacobs carries that with him onto the football field, where his energy can be infectious — and terrifying.

The linebacker laughs after he makes tackles — and he’s made plenty of them — and has said opponents sometimes look at him as if they’re wondering what’s wrong with him.

That hasn’t changed Jacobs, though, who continues smiling and being energetic on and off the field, regardless of the reactions he draws.

His infectious attitude can keep a locker room at ease and break tension, but this year he’s tasked with much more than keeping everyone level headed. There’s a different energy around him compared to some of the previous players to take the field at the university known as LBU for its strong history at the position.

Now he must keep he and the rest of the linebackers in check as the veteran and the leader in the room while taking the reins as the next great linebacker at LBU.

Jacobs is making that transition this offseason and attributed what he learned to the linebackers that he played with on last year’s team — Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith.

“I looked to those guys when I had questions,” he said. “Even kind of how to navigate Penn State. Now it’s about being able to be that guy for the younger guys. Being able to make sure that they have their own process to get better every day. ... I feel like I’ve improved with being a student of the game. My first two years I was really feeling things out, I wasn’t trusting my instincts. ... Now being able to get that process and being able to dive deeper into football, just being a student of the game and learning as I go has been phenomenal.”

He had those two to set the example but there’s a reason he followed along with them. Brooks was one of the more consistent linebackers on the team and Smith was a high end talent. Those are the types of players young linebackers tend to gravitate toward.

This season, Jacobs has to set that example first. He has to be the one who draws the attention of the young linebackers and sets the tone for everyone.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz, who is in his first year with the program, said Jacobs’ ability will do plenty of the work for him as long as it continues translating to on-field production.

“Curt is trying to improve from (a leadership) aspect,” Diaz said. “But the first thing is, players will follow the guy that’s going to help us win. ... The biggest thing is he’s got to play great for us at WILL. He’s in his own challenge to be a guy for us at WILL and to be one of our top players. I think that will go hand in hand with his leadership.”

Leadership doesn’t happen in a vacuum, especially on a football team. Jacobs is going to have to lead his group while working with the other leaders on the team.

One of those leaders is senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who has seen plenty from Jacobs ever since they were high school teammates at McDonogh School in Maryland.

“Shoot, I’ve seen him grow since we played in high school together,” Mustipher said. “His freshman year, I think he didn’t even play defense; he was a wide receiver. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s grown as a leader. Just seeing his maturity level from the first time he arrived on campus to now has been huge, especially at that linebacker level where you need that stuff. He’s done a great job and he’s only going to get better.”

There will surely be more bumps in the road as Jacobs adapts to his new role. Leadership does not always come naturally and it can be even more difficult when it’s a quick transition. He enjoys leading by example at the moment — and that example is a good one.

Jacobs has the type of athleticism to be one of the best in the country at his position. He flies all over the field and makes those laugh-inducing tackles. He has an opportunity ahead to be remembered like so many before him.

But he’s not feeling the pressure from those expectations. He’s ready to roll into the 2022 season with his teammates as one cohesive unit.

“There’s no pressure,” Jacobs said. “Because I know I’ve got 10 dudes on the field that’s ready to work with me. ... As a defense no matter what you’ve got 11 players who want to go get the ball. That really takes the pressure off your shoulders.”