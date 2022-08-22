ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gas prices falling in Louisiana, still high compared to last year

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhM17_0hQXKVHW00

( KLFY ) – The average price of a gallon of gas fell just over 10 cents last week in the state, with the average price being around $3.42 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,436 stations in Louisiana, prices in Louisiana are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports have the cheapest station in Louisiana priced at $2.93/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.59/g.

Lowest gas prices in Lafayette

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g today. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy