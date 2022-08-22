RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Bright and early, you'll find The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's cross country teams training for their 2022 season. It takes a special kind of student-athlete with a hefty dose of dedication to endure the mileage that goes into competing at a high level. UTRGV has those student-athletes on the roster, and they're working hard to elevate the program under the direction of distance coach Travis Pope, who is leading his first cross country season since joining the Vaqueros in February.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO