KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen South kicks off Cheerleader Challenge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge. Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business. Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread...
McAllen-based sugar-free chamoy company wins 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
San Antonio-based contestant Puro Nitro canned coffee didn’t place in the contest, but it will be available in H-E-B stores soon.
losfresnosnews.net
Los Fresnos CISD Continuing to Expand
LFCISD Shares Some of Their Many Projects Happening This Year. Los Fresnos, TX — Alot going on at Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District. Probably the biggest being the construction of the new middle school. This project started back in February of this year and has made tremendous progress....
F-22 Raptor team and others to headline SPI airshow
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is scheduled to hold an airshow this weekend. “Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public, according to the event’s […]
tejanonation.net
Newcomer Ruby Anne hosts Tejano benefit concert with more rising stars to support RGV charities on Aug. 27
Tejano newcomer Ruby Anne is hosting a benefit concert with proceeds donated to support many charities in the Rio Grande Valley. The singer from Brownsville, Texas, announced Ruby Anne’s 281 Takeover Tejano Wildfire featuring performances from other rising Tejano stars like herself at 281 Saloon in Brownsville on Saturday, August 27.
valleybusinessreport.com
Edinburg Chamber Accepting Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Man & Woman of the Year Award. The winners will receive recognition at the 90th annual Installation & Awards Banquet on Nov. 16. Each year, the Edinburg Chamber organizes a committee that appoints a man and a woman...
goutrgv.com
Season Preview: Cross Country
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Bright and early, you'll find The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's cross country teams training for their 2022 season. It takes a special kind of student-athlete with a hefty dose of dedication to endure the mileage that goes into competing at a high level. UTRGV has those student-athletes on the roster, and they're working hard to elevate the program under the direction of distance coach Travis Pope, who is leading his first cross country season since joining the Vaqueros in February.
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
tpr.org
Texas' 'trigger ban' takes effect. Rio Grande Valley abortion advocates remain undeterred.
In the Rio Grande Valley, about a month before Texas implemented the anti-abortion Senate Bill 8, Edinburg’s City Council voted on whether to pass a local ordinance to outlaw abortion in Edinburg. In response, abortion supporters filled the town hall and the initiative failed. “That was an instance that...
Rio Hondo ISD benefits from active shooter training
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District Police Department hosted an Active Shooter Level 1 exercise. The exercise took place at the high school and middle school on Aug. 16-17 and Aug.18-19, said a news release. The drill was to help local law enforcement agencies work together should a situation arise. […]
Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
Child dies after being found in car outside Mission, Texas elementary school
MISSION, Texas — A child has died after they were found inside a vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, on Thursday. The child, who has not been identified, was only 5-years-old. He was found in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School. First responders attempted CPR, but they said nothing could be done.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A child has died after they were found inside a...
Former coaching buddies go head-to-head at Bird Bowl
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The start of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley is this weekend. One of the big rivalries is the Bird Bowl between Harlingen South and Harlingen High. The game will be held Friday night at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen. Harlingen coach Manny Gomez and Harlingen South coach […]
Mission CISD to place police officers at all campuses
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission CISD Board of Trustees approved changes that will result in the doubling of police officers working in district schools. The district’s media release said, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 currently contracts for School Resource Officers that operate primarily at the junior high schools and high schools. With the new agreements, […]
Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
Seafood and sand await in Cameron County's Rio Grande Valley
The title for the southernmost county in Texas belongs to Cameron County, part of the Rio Grande Valley. And heading due south on a road trip pays off, with everything from sand and surf to the best local seafood — and even a taste of outer space. Consult this...
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
riograndeguardian.com
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
