West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver

UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend.

Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are still looking for the man on the motorcycle that struck the boy and drove off.

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Weirton boy is in critical condition after witnesses say a motorcycle struck him and drove off.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells 7NEWS there is an active search for the driver in this hit and run on Kings Creek Road.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray says he received the call around 2:40 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle and the driver fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray says the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital. He was undergoing surgery Saturday morning.

The boy was riding his bike with an adult on Kings Creek Road.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the child.

“The (boy’s) bicycle was split in half,” said Chief Deputy Murray.

Several witnesses say the motorcycle was dark in color, possibly having saddle bags.

Investigators were back on Kings Creek, Saturday, canvasing and viewing video in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who lives in the area of Kings Creek, Turkeyfoot Road or 12 th Street to view their security camera footage.

Chief Deputy Murray found glass on the road and believes there should be damage to the front headlight of the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, to contact them at (304) 564-3911 .

