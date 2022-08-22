Read full article on original website
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Ozzy Osbourne says Jimmy Page never returned his calls about appearing on his new album
Ozzy says he unsuccessfully reached out to Jimmy Page for a guest spot on Patient Number 9. Plus Tony Iommi team-ups would have made “great Sabbath songs”
The First Album Led Zeppelin Appeared on Wasn’t Their Own
Before they made their debut album, Led Zeppelin could be heard performing together on another artist's record
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’
The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties
Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1972's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Is ‘Sarcastic as All Hell’
Peter Tork wrote one of The Monkees' songs for an album he thought was underrated and Mike Nesmith thought was perhaps "misguided."
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Poison’s Bret Michaels Says ‘Grunge Was Great’ + Alice in Chains Rode Go-Karts at His House
Poison were one of the acts that not only helped push but benefitted from the wave of glam metal acts that emerged in the late '80s, but don't look for Bret Michaels to have sour words to say when the dreaded "g" word is brought up. The singer says he doesn't have a problem with grunge and the music scene that flattened some of the momentum the band was experiencing early in their career.
Jimi Hendrix Shocked The Monkees’ Songwriter While Performing ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Purple Haze’
The Monkees' songwriter said Jimi Hendrix performed "Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" while dressed in a "subversive" manner. Both songs became hits.
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Tom Petty Said His School ‘Threw [Him] Out’ Because of The Beatles’ Influence on Him
Tom Petty grew his hair out after he first saw The Beatles. The look caused his school to kick him out.
Tom Petty Found Himself in an ‘Uncomfortable’ Position Because of His Biography
Tom Petty said that he didn't want to change anything about his biography. Some of the information got Petty in trouble with his friends and family.
James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
