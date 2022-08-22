ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
nhbr.com

16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million

In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

DEI From Talk to Action

NHBR Editor Jeff Feingold and Associate Editor Amanda Andrews sit down with Rebecca Sanborn, president and founder of Sanborn Diversity Training Solutions, who is one of the panelists of our upcoming event DEI: From Talk to Action, coming up on Thursday, September 15 at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. Rebecca shares more about her work with LGBTQ+ initiatives within organizations and how she helps businesses create a more inclusive work culture.
BEDFORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy