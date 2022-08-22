ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Even more heavy rain, storms coming today, Saturday

Jacksonville, Fl — Thursday’s storms dropped several inches of rain in several areas - including our radio and TV studios on Central Parkway - and even more is coming to end the work week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says showers and storms will begin developing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County. Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palatka, FL
Lifestyle
City
Palatka, FL
City
Key West, FL
Florida Weekly

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
Don Johnson

Clay Electric launches alert system for power outages

Clay Electric recently announced a new alert system that will notify customers when power will be restored if there is an outage. Customers will get a text message or email on their cell phone that provides real-time information personalized for the customer’s home or business if an outage occurs.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#North And South
WCJB

Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Jacksonville Daily Record

River City Marketplace owner applies to demolish Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. Property owner Ramco Jacksonville LLC applied to the city for a permit to demolish the 63,810-square-foot theater building at a cost of $247,000. Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?

Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy