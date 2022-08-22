Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
ABC6.com
Yarmouth police search for SUV they believe hit 8-year-old off scooter
YARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the public for help finding the vehicle that hit a 8-year-old boy off his scooter this past weekend. Yarmouth police posted pictures on their Facebook Tuesday of what they believe is the suspects vehicle. “Witness descriptions and captured video...
ABC6.com
Man, 58, stabbed to death with own knife in Fall River, prosecutors say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Fall River man has been charged in the city’s only homicide of 2022. Jordan Gottlieb, 20, was charged with murder, after Sunday’s fatal stabbing of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. The stabbing happened...
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man held without bail after pleading not guilty in stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been held without bail in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. Jordan Gottlieb pleaded not guilty this afternoon and was held without bail. Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop grocery store on an...
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
ABC6.com
A year later, police arrest 2 men in Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men have been arrested in the killing of 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann a year later. Providence police said Friday that 31-yar-old Shawn Mann and 25-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton were charged in what they called a random drive-by-shooting on Olney Street on Aug. 1, 2021. Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
ABC6.com
2 people shot near park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
ABC6.com
5 people displaced after house fire in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Five people are displaced from their home after a fire in North Smithfield Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Woonsocket Hill Road around noon. Firefighters said only one person was in the building at the time of the fire, there were no injuries. The American...
ABC6.com
New video shows moment crews located missing Easton teens
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police shared a video Friday, showing the moment that crews found a pair of missing teens in Easton. Easton police were called about two 16-year-olds who were lost and endangered near Hockomock Swamp off of Turnpike Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
ABC6.com
‘He wouldn’t hurt a fly’: Locals react to man stabbed to death outside Fall River café
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — On Monday, Fall River locals reacted to the deadly stabbing outside of a café. Antonio Santos, 58, was stabbed multiple times outside of Latino’s Café Sunday night. The Fall River resident later died in emergency surgery. Richard Araujo said he knew...
