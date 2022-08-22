ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Yarmouth police search for SUV they believe hit 8-year-old off scooter

YARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the public for help finding the vehicle that hit a 8-year-old boy off his scooter this past weekend. Yarmouth police posted pictures on their Facebook Tuesday of what they believe is the suspects vehicle. “Witness descriptions and captured video...
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing

FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Rhode Island State
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

A year later, police arrest 2 men in Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men have been arrested in the killing of 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann a year later. Providence police said Friday that 31-yar-old Shawn Mann and 25-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton were charged in what they called a random drive-by-shooting on Olney Street on Aug. 1, 2021. Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

One dead in ATV accident in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything

A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 people shot near park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

5 people displaced after house fire in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Five people are displaced from their home after a fire in North Smithfield Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Woonsocket Hill Road around noon. Firefighters said only one person was in the building at the time of the fire, there were no injuries. The American...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

New video shows moment crews located missing Easton teens

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police shared a video Friday, showing the moment that crews found a pair of missing teens in Easton. Easton police were called about two 16-year-olds who were lost and endangered near Hockomock Swamp off of Turnpike Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
EXETER, RI

