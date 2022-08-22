Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police had quick investigation during attempted murder case
Gabriel A. Babbitt, 21 of Wellsville has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, felony first-degree burglary, felony second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Wellsville Village Police took a complaint and made a quick arrest for attempted murder on Tuesday. On August 21 during an alleged incident on...
chautauquatoday.com
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Troopers Seek Man Impersonating Officer
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to reports, a man identifying himself as “Officer Freeman” demanded that a Lewis Run woman pay $1,000 in Vanilla Gift Cards. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident or...
Lancaster woman accused of abusing dog pleads not guilty, held on bail
A judge set bail at $2,500 due to White failing to appear to several past court appearances for other unregistered dog cases.
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
wellsvillesun.com
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Two men arrested in alleged theft of Portville tractor
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Allegany County men are facing a grand larceny charge in the Tuesday theft of a tractor in the Town of Portville. Around 4:45 p.m. a 1960s Massy Ferguson tractor was reported stolen from Portville in Cattaraugus County. An investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
13 WHAM
Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390
Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
3 people charged with possession of 178 grams of fentanyl following traffic stop
AVON, N.Y. – Three people are charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop last Thursday. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies made the stop on I-390 in the town of Avon. The driver, 49-year-old Charlene Williams of Bolivar, New York, and both passengers, 52-year-old Dwayne Motley, and 26-year-old...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault
A Jamestown man is facing several charges after a reported assault at the Mayville Library Tuesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Xavier Guadarrama is accused of assaulting an employee of the library with a knife. He fled the scene, but was located after a brief search of the area. Deputies charged Guadarrama with attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and menacing 2nd. He was also wanted on an outstanding probation warrant. Deputies transported Guadarrama to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
wellsvillesun.com
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
chautauquatoday.com
Police make two arrests in connection with Jamestown homicide
Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's fatal drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez-Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. 35 year-old Jesus Batista-Perez died in the shooting on the 800 block of Pendergast Avenue and a second victim was wounded. Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477.
News 12
Officials ID body found in Derby as Jeffrey Epstein associate, convicted Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body of a man found dead inside a home in Derby as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Police say a welfare check led to the discovery on Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials identified the man as Steven Hoffenberg.
Derby police find man dead during welfare check
Police say a welfare check led to the discovery of a dead man in Derby Tuesday.
wesb.com
Six Charged with Underaged Drinking
Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
Comments / 0