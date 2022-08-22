HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team came out on top of a wild rollercoaster of a season opener with an overtime victory over Valor Christian Friday night. In a showdown between two of the top four teams in Class 5A, which was filled with early-season mistakes on both sides, the Raiders came away with the only points of overtime when senior quarterback Exander Carroll hooked up with sophomore Grayson McPherson on a touchdown pass that gave them a thrilling 23-17 victory.

AURORA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO