sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Aurora’s Week 1 schedule, scoreboard
AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2022 prep football season. Scores will be updated as games go final:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. SATURDAY, AUG. 28. Non-league: Smoky Hill vs. Denver...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.24.22
Gateway 2 2 — 4 Gateway goals: Brandon Linjeres 2, Aldo Alvarez, Adolfo Flores. Gateway assists: Alvarez, Flores, Fabrice Nyonkah. Gateway saves: Ricardo Chavez Veleta (3 shots on goal-2 saves) SOFTBALL. Smoky Hill 11, Castle View 10. Score by innings:. Castle View 140 001 4 — 10 Smoky...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Regis Jesuit topples Valor Christian in wild overtime opener
HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team came out on top of a wild rollercoaster of a season opener with an overtime victory over Valor Christian Friday night. In a showdown between two of the top four teams in Class 5A, which was filled with early-season mistakes on both sides, the Raiders came away with the only points of overtime when senior quarterback Exander Carroll hooked up with sophomore Grayson McPherson on a touchdown pass that gave them a thrilling 23-17 victory.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Gateway stopped by visiting Northridge in season opener
AURORA | Gateway was the first city team to take the field for the 2022 season, as it played host to Northridge Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Besides the opening game, it was also the debut on the sideline for new head coach Rico McCoy, who saw the visiting Grizzlies capitalize on turnovers and make some big plays on their way to a 52-0 victory.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora icon and former Mayor Paul Tauer dies at 86
AURORA | Longtime Aurora Mayor Paul E. Tauer died this week. He was 86. Tauer was an iconic and perennial force in the city for decades. A Denver Public Schools teacher for 30 years, he was elected to the Aurora City Council in 1979 and served until he was elected mayor in 1987. He served three terms as mayor, through 2003, leaving after being term limited.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of gunfire at Nome Park
AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.
sentinelcolorado.com
Blueprint APS plans for this year to focus on building repurposing, re-boundary process
AURORA | This school year, Aurora Public Schools will focus on repurposing buildings, regional specializations and the re-boundary process as the next steps of Blueprint APS, according to a Friday news release from the district. Blueprint APS is the district’s long-range facilities plan, which has been in development for several...
sentinelcolorado.com
Immersive Dalí exhibit announced at Stanley Marketplace
AURORA | Famous Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí will come alive this fall in Aurora. Stanley Marketplace will host an immersive exhibit, called DALÍ ALIVE, of the artist who is known for his vibrant works that explored the human psyche. Among Dalí’s most recognizable work is “The Persistence of Memory” — an early 20th century painting depicting melting clocks.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora to cease practice of collecting sales tax on government fees
AURORA | The fraction of purchases reflecting government fees — like Colorado’s 27-cent fee on retail deliveries and the state’s fee on new tires — will no longer be taxed by the City of Aurora, starting Nov. 1. City Council members voted unanimously to end the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Jurinsky, other parents sue Arapahoe County, alleging social services rife with misconduct
AURORA | After reportedly becoming the target of falsified child abuse claims by a former Arapahoe County Department of Human Services employee, Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky is spearheading a class action lawsuit against the department as a whole. “What happened to me was not an isolated incident,” Jurinsky said at...
