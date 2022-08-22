Read full article on original website
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
MultiVersus Bugs Bunny Build Season 1
In MultiVersus Season 1, each character has their own designated role. Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is a mage who uses projectiles to cast debuffs and relies on long-range attacks to make a difference in a fight. He’s a character for keeping their distance. Here is the best MultiVersus Bugs Bunny build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him.
TFT Set 7.5 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
New Tekken 7 Free Update Details
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a free update coming to Tekken 7. A teaser trailer for a new Tekken project, possibly Tekken 8 came afterward. The trailer begins with the announcement that the Tekken World Tour is back. The World Tour...
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass
VALORANT continues to bring out a lot of content in their battle passes. This includes free skins, gun buddies, sprays and more. With the release of Episode 3, many will be wondering, what is in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass? Well here is everything along with images of all of the new things players can pick up in the newest battle pass.
New Tekken Teaser At Evo 2022
After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals at Evo, a teaser trailer shows the possible new entry in the Tekken franchise. The teaser trailer came after another trailer for the new Tekken 7 update on Aug. 17. The Teaser. The teaser starts with a throwback to the canonical ending to Tekken...
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
TFT 12.16 Patch Notes: A Last Hurrah
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.16 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.16 Notes.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
17 Screenshots Of Bad Decisions That Prove Something About Weddings Really Clouds People’s Judgment
There are no limits to what people are willing to ask wedding guests to provide.
VALORANT x WEBTOON: Fan Comic Contest
In celebration of the VCT Champions soon to be held in Turkey and the newest agent on the team, VALORANT is planning a contest in collaboration with WEBTOON starting on August 23. VALORANT is calling on fans to create their own rendition of the Fade agent trailer and audio logs that were found in-game prior to her release. Five winners will have a chance to shape the future of VALORANT, and ten of the top submissions will be showcased on WEBTOON due to winning the contest.
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
