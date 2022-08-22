QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy defense forced four turnovers but the offense did not find pay dirt on Friday night as the Orioles were beaten by Sand Creek 8-0 in the 2022 season opener. The game marked the debut of Jeff Craig and Brett Allman as Quincy High School’s Co-Head Varsity Football Coaches. A five yard run by Cody Prater with just over nine minutes remaining in the game was the only touchdown of the night. He then added the two point conversion. Quincy had a chance to tie the game after a snap went over the head of the Aggies punter and gave the ball to the Orioles at the Sand Creek 15. But the Orioles were stopped on a fourth and two play from the seven with 1:19 left and Sand Creek was able to run out the clock. Sam Sawyer and Ethan Copas had interceptions for Quincy. Chase Walters and Hunter Tinervia recovered fumbles. Blaine Pish rushed for 48 yards on 18 carries. Sawyer had 31 yards on nine carries.

QUINCY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO