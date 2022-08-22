Read full article on original website
Wegner named new Quincy High School Principal, starts on Monday
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy Community Schools announced Friday night that Karen Wegner from Sturgis has been selected to be the next Principal of Quincy High School. She plans on starting her new role this Monday, August 29, 2022. Wegner has taught special education at the high school level...
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
CHS Junior Varsity Football drop opening game to Grand Ledge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s J.V. football team kicked off their 2022 season at Larsen Stadium on Thursday night as they were beaten by the Grand Ledge Comets 19-6. Coldwater’s leading rusher was Jackson Reilly who carried the ball 34 times for 188 yards and a TD.
Quincy drops 8-0 defensive battle with Sand Creek in 2022 opener
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy defense forced four turnovers but the offense did not find pay dirt on Friday night as the Orioles were beaten by Sand Creek 8-0 in the 2022 season opener. The game marked the debut of Jeff Craig and Brett Allman as Quincy High School’s Co-Head Varsity Football Coaches. A five yard run by Cody Prater with just over nine minutes remaining in the game was the only touchdown of the night. He then added the two point conversion. Quincy had a chance to tie the game after a snap went over the head of the Aggies punter and gave the ball to the Orioles at the Sand Creek 15. But the Orioles were stopped on a fourth and two play from the seven with 1:19 left and Sand Creek was able to run out the clock. Sam Sawyer and Ethan Copas had interceptions for Quincy. Chase Walters and Hunter Tinervia recovered fumbles. Blaine Pish rushed for 48 yards on 18 carries. Sawyer had 31 yards on nine carries.
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
Avelo Airlines expands Kalamazoo Service with 2nd Florida destination: Ft Meyers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Just weeks after announcing it’s nonstop service to Orlando Florida from Kalamazoo, Avelo Airlines has added yet another popular vacation destination to the Sunshine State. The Houston Texas based airline announced on Thursday, August 25 that it’s expanding service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International...
BISD Early Education Services dealing with teacher and staff shortages
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch I.S.D. Early Education Services is in need of teachers and staff members as the new school year gets underway. Assistant Superintendent of Early Childhood Education Cindy Hutson told the B.I.S.D. Board of Education on Wednesday they have been able to maintain enrollment for the preschool classrooms that they have been able to staff but they have had to make several adjustments.
