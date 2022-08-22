Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears
After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID
As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: M1 vs. M2 MacBook Air – what’s the best laptop for business customers?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
RELATED PEOPLE
9to5Mac
Does Apple’s ‘Far out’ invite artwork hint at iPhone 14 features? Here are some guesses
Apple officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 14 event with a space-themed invite teasing something is “far out.” As usual, the speculation is running wild about what the invite artwork might be hinting at, ranging from new camera features to an always-on display and more. Here are some of the best guesses we’ve seen so far.
9to5Mac
Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies
Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
9to5Mac
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
9to5Mac
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Apple Watch S8 anticipation sees S7 shipments fall, but Apple remains unchallenged
With the Apple Watch S8 likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, it’s not surprising that shipments of the Series 7 have continued to decline as its replacement draws closer. A new report today contained a mix of good and bad news for Apple …
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]
Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
9to5Mac
iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?
Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 in-person event confirmed for September 7: ‘Far out’
Apple’s iPhone 14 event is now official. Just as rumors suggested, the company will hold an event on September 7 to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Pro, and more. Apple is teasing the event with the tagline: “Far out.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
9to5Mac
DoorDash hack sees customer contact details exposed; LastPass attacker didn’t access user data
A DoorDash hack has been confirmed by the company, with full customer contact details exposed by the security breach: name, address, and phone numbers. Separately, LastPass has also confirmed an attack on its own systems, but says it doesn’t believe that any user data was obtained …. DoorDash hack.
9to5Mac
Sonos ‘Optimo 2’ premium speaker leaks with image and specs, Optimo 1 in the works too
After launching its budget Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar, Apple Music voice control back in May, and seeing a delay of its budget subwoofer, we’ve got a look at Sonos’ upcoming high-end speaker. Codenamed “Optimo 2,” The Verge shared an exclusive look at the future flagship product.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: August 25, 2022 – iPhone 14 event confirmed
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
Review: Ugreen super-compact 45W Dual USB-C Charger is a great primary or backup option
Ugreen has launched its smallest charger in the Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 45W dual-port USB-C model. With two of three of its dimensions smaller than an AirPods Pro case, this charger is a perfect solution for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad. Follow along for our full review. Ugreen...
Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights. Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the...
9to5Mac
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
Samsung smart TV owners get three months free Apple TV+ with a new limited time offer
Apple has partnered with many different companies from PlayStation to LG to Vizio to give away Apple TV+ trials, and now Samsung has stepped up to the plate too. Running today through November 28, Samsung smart TV owners can get 3 months free access to Apple TV+ …. The promotion...
Comments / 0