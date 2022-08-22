ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears

After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
9to5Mac

Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID

As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: M1 vs. M2 MacBook Air – what’s the best laptop for business customers?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies

Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
9to5Mac

Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]

Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
9to5Mac

iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?

Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: August 25, 2022 – iPhone 14 event confirmed

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac

iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target

IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
