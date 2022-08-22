Read full article on original website
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID
As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
Apple says 95% of iCloud users already have 2FA enabled ahead of Passkeys launch
With its next round of software updates coming this fall, including iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple will launch integrated support for the passkeys standard. The passkey standard is described as unique digital keys designed to replace the need for passwords altogether with streamlined sign in across your devices, websites, and apps.
Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?
It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies
Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta
The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
DuckDuckGo email privacy service now available to all
A DuckDuckGo Email Protection service was last year launched as a limited beta, with a waiting list for those wanting to use it. The waitlist is now gone, and anyone can get access to it right away. The privacy-focused email forwarding service strips out trackers, and offers the ability to...
iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?
Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
September 7 iPhone 14 #AppleEvent hashflag now live on Twitter
Apple today announced its iPhone 14 special event for September 7, which was given the tagline “Far out.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag. A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special...
9to5Mac Daily: August 25, 2022 – iPhone 14 event confirmed
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]
Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
Instagram will now restrict even more sensitive content for teens by default
Instagram currently offers options for teens to restrict how much sensitive content they see on the social network. In June, the platform added an option that further limits such content. Soon, this option will come enabled by default for teen Instagram users. New default settings for teens on Instagram. As...
Twitter is becoming a true podcast platform with latest Spaces update
Back in 2020, Twitter announced the Twitter Spaces platform, which lets users host and join live audio rooms. Since then, Twitter has introduced multiple new features to Spaces, including the option to record the sessions to listen to them later. However, Twitter is now becoming a true podcast platform with the latest update to Spaces.
US Department of Justice begins drafting antitrust lawsuit against Apple, report says
A major antitrust lawsuit could soon be headed Apple’s way in the United States. A new report from Politico today says that the Department of Justice antitrust division is in the “early stages” of drafting an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and it hopes to “file the suit by the end of the year.”
LAW・
Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights. Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the...
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
