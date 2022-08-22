ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year

On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID

As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?

It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Authenticator#Phishing#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple S App Store
9to5Mac

Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies

Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta

The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

DuckDuckGo email privacy service now available to all

A DuckDuckGo Email Protection service was last year launched as a limited beta, with a waiting list for those wanting to use it. The waitlist is now gone, and anyone can get access to it right away. The privacy-focused email forwarding service strips out trackers, and offers the ability to...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?

Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

September 7 iPhone 14 #AppleEvent hashflag now live on Twitter

Apple today announced its iPhone 14 special event for September 7, which was given the tagline “Far out.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag. A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: August 25, 2022 – iPhone 14 event confirmed

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]

Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Twitter is becoming a true podcast platform with latest Spaces update

Back in 2020, Twitter announced the Twitter Spaces platform, which lets users host and join live audio rooms. Since then, Twitter has introduced multiple new features to Spaces, including the option to record the sessions to listen to them later. However, Twitter is now becoming a true podcast platform with the latest update to Spaces.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target

IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy