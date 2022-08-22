Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

A new restaurant called Foxtail on the Lake will be making its debut in Des Plaines , located at 1177 Howard Ave.

The new 19,500-square-foot restaurant , which will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove’s the Foxtail, will move into the former home of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which is now owned by the Des Plaines Park District. Executive Director Don Miletic tells the Daily Herald the new restaurant will provide “a modern restaurant experience with quality food and drinks.” The transformation could begin as early as next month, with an opening date set for sometime next year .

Co-owners and longtime friends Tim Canning and Todd Davies are behind the new restaurant. After meeting in college and working together at restaurants throughout Chicagoland, they decided to open Cadence Kitchen & Co., followed by The Foxtail in Downers Grove. The duo is now pushing for more than $4 million in renovation to add a large deck overlooking the lake and a new kitchen to the former church.

While the restaurateurs are putting forth plenty of money of their own, the park district has offered to take care of some of the costs, according to official documents. These $1.5 million renovations, funded through a state grant, include providing deck lighting and a concrete pad for outdoor space rentals, window replacements, new interior sprinklers, and the installation of a new heating and air conditioning system. The redevelopment could take anywhere between six to eight months, but the owners are currently waiting for permit approval.

Photo: Official

