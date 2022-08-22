ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

By Joey Reams
What Now Chicago
What Now Chicago
 5 days ago

A new restaurant called Foxtail on the Lake will be making its debut in Des Plaines , located at 1177 Howard Ave.

The new 19,500-square-foot restaurant , which will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove’s the Foxtail, will move into the former home of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which is now owned by the Des Plaines Park District. Executive Director Don Miletic tells the Daily Herald the new restaurant will provide “a modern restaurant experience with quality food and drinks.” The transformation could begin as early as next month, with an opening date set for sometime next year .

Co-owners and longtime friends Tim Canning and Todd Davies are behind the new restaurant. After meeting in college and working together at restaurants throughout Chicagoland, they decided to open Cadence Kitchen & Co., followed by The Foxtail in Downers Grove. The duo is now pushing for more than $4 million in renovation to add a large deck overlooking the lake and a new kitchen to the former church.

While the restaurateurs are putting forth plenty of money of their own, the park district has offered to take care of some of the costs, according to official documents. These $1.5 million renovations, funded through a state grant, include providing deck lighting and a concrete pad for outdoor space rentals, window replacements, new interior sprinklers, and the installation of a new heating and air conditioning system. The redevelopment could take anywhere between six to eight months, but the owners are currently waiting for permit approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfAQS_0hQXIlNq00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Chicago’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967

Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
PALATINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Des Plaines, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Restaurants
City
Downers Grove, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Lifestyle
Downers Grove, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Quality Food#Food Drink#Cadence Kitchen Co
panoramanow.com

Rock N Rails Announces Entertainment Schedule

Every Labor Day weekend, Griffith celebrates its railroad history with the Rock ‘N’ Rail Street Festival, which features a fantastic variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and non-stop live music on two Entertainment Stages inside a Family Beer Garden and the Live Band music Beer Garden.
GRIFFITH, IN
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox32chicago.com

Taste of Greektown kicks off Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Opa! Get your wine glass and your taste buds ready for the 32nd annual Taste of Greektown. Festival organizers call it a romantic weekend for lovers of Mediterranean culture. We all know Chicago has the best Mediterranean cuisine outside of Santorini, and this festival never disappoints. All six...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families

MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

What Now Chicago

Chicago, IL
474
Followers
135
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy