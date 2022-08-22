ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say

 5 days ago
Gail barnes
5d ago

How sad. My condolences to his girlfriend and his family. I hope they keep this woman locked up for a long te. She took a young mans life plus the mental anguish this girl friend had to go through. Keep her locked up and the child deserves to be in a better home and cared for plus love..

Evangeline Myles
4d ago

This is so sad. He was trying to help and look what happened to him . That's what I called cold hearted. U ain't getting no bond no nothing. We all Need Jesus. I just lost for words all these women's doing some everything.

Mike Workman
5d ago

This is why I have my ccw. It's really sad that people have to arm themselves to feel safe. I grew up with guns, but my dad wasn't some gun nut, they were never loaded, and he only even bought bullets when we went to shoot them. I have coworkers with 30 or 40 guns in their house, with thousands of rounds of ammo(that's a little excessive imo, they think there will be a civil war I guess)

fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
ROSSVILLE, GA
wild941.com

Florida Rapper Being Blackmailed After A Woman Found His Wallet

According to Say Cheese Tv, Florida rapper Julio Foolio is now being blackmailed. This comes after a woman found his wallet. Facebook user Allissa Armstrong told one of her Facebook friends that if the rapper didn’t give her $10K, she was going to give his address to “Yungeen Ace.” Ace is another Florida rapper that he is beefing with. Hopefully she is joking and I really hope so. Foolio and Ace have real beef and many lives have been lost over it.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
1017thepoint.com

COUPLE WANTED AFTER BODY FOUND IN SHALLOW GRAVE LOCATED

(Ocala, FL)--The two people wanted in connection with the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in Darke County last Saturday were captured Wednesday night. Dean Baker and Ashlee Fletcher were found at about 10:15 Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida. U.S. Marshals helped to locate Baker and Fletcher. They were developed as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming, whose body was found at a commercial farm outside of Union City. Baker and Fletcher are being held in a Florida jail pending extradition back to Ohio.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WESH

Florida missing child alert resolved for teenage girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a teenage girl Wednesday. The 15-year-old was last seen near Avon Road in Springfield. The alert has been resolved Wednesday night as she was found safely, according to FDLE.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVM

Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases

ALABAMA/GEORGIA (WTVM) - Alabama Power customers can earn a $200 reimbursement by purchasing a smart thermostat, and Georgia customers will receive $75. According to Georgia Power, a smart thermostat helps you save energy, time and money at home. Applicants must:. Be an active residential customer of Alabama Power. Purchase and...
GEORGIA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

CBS News

