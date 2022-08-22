Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say

According to Say Cheese Tv, Florida rapper Julio Foolio is now being blackmailed. This comes after a woman found his wallet. Facebook user Allissa Armstrong told one of her Facebook friends that if the rapper didn’t give her $10K, she was going to give his address to “Yungeen Ace.” Ace is another Florida rapper that he is beefing with. Hopefully she is joking and I really hope so. Foolio and Ace have real beef and many lives have been lost over it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO