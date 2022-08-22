ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

Tourism Board’s 2022 Rev-Run Breaks the Half-Million Dollar Tape in Total Valley Forge Park Support

 5 days ago

Image via the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) presented $35,000 to Valley Forge National Historical Park from funds raised through this year’s 16th annual Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run (Rev Run) held in person and virtually in April.

Since its inception in 2006, Rev Run has raised nearly $550,000 for park infrastructure improvement projects and programming to enhance visitor experience.

More than 900 runners and walkers competed in this year’s hybrid race.

2021 was the first year the VFTCB decided to make Rev Run virtual, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to record-breaking registration, virtual participation will remain an option moving forward. Runners and walkers from more than 20 different U.S. states (and three countries) virtually participated in the event, held during National Park Week, April 16–24.

“It was wonderful to see a new group of runner advocates for Valley Forge National Historical Park at this year’s Rev Run,” said Race Director Kirsten Tallman. “When asking the crowd at the start line how many were first timers of event, we witnessed many hands go up.

“What a great feeling to have new park supporters coming out of the pandemic and a previous, virtual-only year with an appreciation for the park and its significant history of perseverance.”

Proceeds’ Uses

Contributions from this year’s donation will be used for:

  • Two bike repair stations
  • The Historic Philadelphia Storytelling programming
  • Continued Sullivan Bridge maintenance
  • More accessible picnic tables around the park

Additional park projects funded by Rev Run proceeds include bottle-filling stations, new wayside interpretation panels for the Patriots of African Descent Monument, design of informational midway kiosks, the “Once Upon a Nation” program of storytelling benches, the newly renovated Grand Parade Trail Steuben Plaza area, and other trail connections.

The 2023 Edition

The VFTCB also announced the official date of next year’s hybrid event: April 16, 2023. Registration and sponsorship information will be coming soon.

Returning in 2023 will be finisher medals for all participants. In addition, registrants will receive a 2023 Revolutionary Run commemorative t-shirt.

Cash prizes with a purse totaling $1,400 will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers of the in-person portion of the race.

Sponsorships will also be available starting at $250, with upgraded digital sponsorship opportunities via the tourism board’s social media, website, and public-relations efforts.

Sponsors

Sponsors of the 2022 Rev Run were:

  • Arkema
  • Arnold’s Office Furniture
  • Blackstone Massage & Recovery
  • Delta Sigma Theta
  • DiRosato Plumbing & Heating Company
  • Encompass Health
  • Excel Physical Therapy
  • HomeLight
  • JC Pool and Spa
  • King of Prussia District
  • Lee & Associates of Eastern Pennsylvania LLC
  • Logowear House
  • Main Line Health
  • Montessori Children’s House of Valley Forge
  • MossReHab Einstein Healthcare Network
  • Nolan Painting
  • PECO
  • PTW The Physical Therapy Wellness Institute
  • REI
  • Renewal by Anderson
  • SEI
  • TD Bank
  • UHS
  • Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter
  • Yoga Six

Economic Impact

In partnership with Zartico Analytics and Data Destination Operating System, the VFTCB noted an 18 percent increase in visitation to the park on the weekend of the race compared with the month of April.

In addition, visitor spending in the accommodations and food categories also spiked during the event compared with last year. Visitor spending in the “Eating Places and Restaurants” food category showed a 91 percent increase in King of Prussia eateries on the event day.

This seasonal economic impact augments the effect the park has during the rest of the year. Its presence in Montgomery County generally adds $36 million and several hundred jobs to the annual local economy.

Giving Back

“It’s thrilling to be able to give the community a way to support and give back to a place they use every day,” continued Tallman. “We love to build this community around this national treasure one mile at a time.”

More information on the Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run, including upcoming registration information for the 2023 edition, is online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rBnq_0hQXHAss00
Image via the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

MONTCO.Today

Integrate for Good Scores Former Philadelphia Flyer for Fall Community Heroes Gala

Brian Propp.Image via Brian Propp at Facebook. Integrate for Good — the area nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — announced former Philadelphia Flyer, Brian Propp as its Keynote Speaker at its second annual Community Heroes Gala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
