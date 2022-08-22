BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mostly sunny and dry day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Higher rain chances for the first half of next week. Two separate systems located to our north and south will provide slight storm chances Friday afternoon, but don’t change any plans. Not everyone will see this activity. Hot and muggy weather will continue Friday and for the weekend with highs expected around 90. Mostly dry conditions are expected also with the exception of a few pop up thunderstorms. Better chances for widespread rain will enter the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO