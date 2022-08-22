ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wkdzradio.com

Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region

Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by area volunteer fire departments. Narcan is a drug designed to stop an opioid overdose within a matter of minutes. It can be the difference between life and death. Any overdose could cause a variety of things to happen such as respiratory failure and even brain damage.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

A hot way to wrap up the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mostly sunny and dry day, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Higher rain chances for the first half of next week. Two separate systems located to our north and south will provide slight storm chances Friday afternoon, but don’t change any plans. Not everyone will see this activity. Hot and muggy weather will continue Friday and for the weekend with highs expected around 90. Mostly dry conditions are expected also with the exception of a few pop up thunderstorms. Better chances for widespread rain will enter the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield

Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Little More Humid Late Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and wonderful! It was another seasonable day with dry conditions and tolerable humidity levels. Things are about to turn muggier as we move toward the weekend, however. Expect our Thursday to look and feel close to our Wednesday. More typical August humidity...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Worldwide Technologies LLC to expand with new $1.2 million facility in Glasgow

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing sector as Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, will invest over $1.2 million and create 16 quality jobs with a new facility in Glasgow. “One reason we are experiencing unprecedented economic...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Sunny and warm today, with a stray shower possible later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and wonderful! It was another seasonable day with dry conditions and tolerable humidity levels. Things are about to turn muggier as we move toward the weekend, however. Expect our Thursday to look and feel close to our Wednesday. More typical August humidity...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Taylor

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Small acts of kindness are what people will remember for a lifetime. For Tonya Reece and her son, Remington, it’s gestures like this one that brighten their day. Reece, a...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Judy Belle Alexander Stokes

Judy Belle Alexander Stokes passed away peacefully at her home in Bowling Green on Friday, August 19, 2022 following a courageous, short battle with cancer. She was comforted throughout by loving family and friends. As in the. rest of her life, she was braver and stronger than she imagined while...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

