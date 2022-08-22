Read full article on original website
Kait 8
1 dead in evening highway crash
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
Kait 8
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.
wsiu.org
Suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery caught in Arkansas
The man wanted for Thursday morning's robbery at Regions Bank in Murphysboro was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Garland County Arkansas. The Murphysboro Police Department reports the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Officers say the suspect got away with about $3,500...
Arkansas man arrested after being suspected of bank robberies by FBI
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information on Friday morning regarding a suspect vehicle in Garland County that had allegedly been involved in various bank robberies in Kentucky and Illinois. According to reports, patrol deputies were able to spot the vehicle...
Kait 8
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph. He explained deputies lost the person in...
KTLO
Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck
A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
neareport.com
Semi-truck, trailer fall onto side at landfill
Thursday morning was eventful at Legacy Landfill in Craighead County. A semi-truck with trailer attached was driving up a dirt path toward the trash heap. For some reason, the driver of the large truck and trailer attempted to drive in reverse back down the path, an employee told our reporter.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
waldronnews.com
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Kait 8
Police warn of dangerous gun modification amid discovery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend affecting parts of the country has now made its way to Northeast Arkansas. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Jonesboro police officers found a modified gun, known as a “glock switch”, during a traffic stop. The discovery has Police Chief Rick Elliott nervous.
Kait 8
Residents demand answers as police chief returns
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in the city of Hoxie are outraged. “I just think it is crooked,” Janet Sartin said. After finding out Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith is back patrolling the streets. “It makes me feel weary and uncomfortable,” said resident Amy Ellis. Smith was on...
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
Kait 8
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
KTLO
Woman accused of slashing tires, breaking windows to male’s vehicles
A Mountain View woman is accused of slashing tires on her boyfriend’s vehicles, ATV and lawn mower in the Cranfield area. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cullen was arrested Thursday evening on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a Baxter...
Kait 8
NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last month after it hit an antenna’s guy wire. The crash happened at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near Parkin. According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the pilot was told before...
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
