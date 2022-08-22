Burrow, Chase Earn Spots on NFL Top 100 Players List

The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection took the league by storm in year one, duo ranks amongst the NFL's best

A pair of former LSU superstars landed on the NFL Top 100 players list. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his partner in crime Ja’Marr Chase found themselves ranked among the best of them in this year's rankings.

The Burrow-Chase connection took the NFL by storm in their first year together with the Bengals. With their chemistry and success from LSU carrying over to the next level, their elite play led Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Asserting themselves as a top quarterback-pass catcher combo, their quick success has the league on notice.

Burrow, who came in at No. 21 in the NFL Top 100, showcased his pocket awareness in his first full season. After his rookie year got cut short due to a devastating knee injury, the Comeback Player of the Year clearly shook back better than ever.

Burrow threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards in 16 games last season. In 2022, with a revamped offensive line, it isn’t far-fetched the franchise quarterback surpasses the 5,000 yard mark in Year 3.

For Chase, the physical wide receiver came in at No. 24 in the NFL Top 100. The Offensive Rookie of the Year put together an unbelievable first season in Cincinnati. Chase totaled 81 catches for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in Year 1, landing him amongst the best of them in the NFL.

Chase was a mismatch nightmare with Burrow slinging him the rock. Using a mixture of elite footwork and physicality to fight off defenders, the LSU legend and Biletnikoff Award winner carried his success into the NFL at ease.

Look for the Burrow-Chase connection to continue asserting themselves as a top duo in the NFL for the foreseeable future. With Cincinnati investing in their offensive line to give Burrow time in the pocket, ultimately giving him time to get the ball to Chase, two of LSU’s finest have the chance to continue their excellence on the gridiron.