ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Burrow, Chase Earn Spots on NFL Top 100 Players List

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ6LO_0hQXF0dn00

The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection took the league by storm in year one, duo ranks amongst the NFL's best

A pair of former LSU superstars landed on the NFL Top 100 players list. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his partner in crime Ja’Marr Chase found themselves ranked among the best of them in this year's rankings.

The Burrow-Chase connection took the NFL by storm in their first year together with the Bengals. With their chemistry and success from LSU carrying over to the next level, their elite play led Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Asserting themselves as a top quarterback-pass catcher combo, their quick success has the league on notice.

Burrow, who came in at No. 21 in the NFL Top 100, showcased his pocket awareness in his first full season. After his rookie year got cut short due to a devastating knee injury, the Comeback Player of the Year clearly shook back better than ever.

Related : Joe Burrow Undergoing Surgery, Contract Extension in Works

Burrow threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards in 16 games last season. In 2022, with a revamped offensive line, it isn’t far-fetched the franchise quarterback surpasses the 5,000 yard mark in Year 3.

For Chase, the physical wide receiver came in at No. 24 in the NFL Top 100. The Offensive Rookie of the Year put together an unbelievable first season in Cincinnati. Chase totaled 81 catches for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in Year 1, landing him amongst the best of them in the NFL.

Related : Ja'Marr Chase Rewriting Rookie History Books as Super Bowl Approaches

Chase was a mismatch nightmare with Burrow slinging him the rock. Using a mixture of elite footwork and physicality to fight off defenders, the LSU legend and Biletnikoff Award winner carried his success into the NFL at ease.

Look for the Burrow-Chase connection to continue asserting themselves as a top duo in the NFL for the foreseeable future. With Cincinnati investing in their offensive line to give Burrow time in the pocket, ultimately giving him time to get the ball to Chase, two of LSU’s finest have the chance to continue their excellence on the gridiron.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

VolleyHogs defeat highest ranked opponent since 2007

It wasn’t enough, just enough, to host the highest ranked opponent. Arkansas turned the challenge into a big win for the program. The VolleyHogs defeated No. 8 Washington, 3-1, claiming their biggest win against a top-ten opponent since the program’s win against No. 5 Florida in 2015. The Huskies made a push in the fourth set but the VolleyHogs held their composure. “Initially, when we came in, we were a little concerned that we didn’t have the time that we needed to prep,” head coach Jason Watson said. “Proud of our team, I thought they played well and composed themselves, especially in that fourth set when they were making a run at us, it was a little bit of a challenge there, but I thought that was really mature volleyball at the end of the match.” This was the first time two schools played each other since 2005, with VolleyHogs owning the all-time series lead 2-1.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
663
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy