WDIO-TV
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores less than Satisfactory in Duluth.
Minnesota standardized state assessments, other known as the MCA’s, test students’ skills in assess Reading, Science and Math skills. Duluth Students’ MCA scores did improve from the 2020 results, but the current scores are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Duluth’s Superintendent John Magas, said students...
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ August 25th
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for August 25th are from Henry, the Roed’s, Croix Schroeder, Terre McCafferty, and the Sprunks. If you would like to...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season
The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
WDIO-TV
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had...
WDIO-TV
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state’s restrictions on the procedure.
WDIO-TV
Protecting against parvovirus, keeping your furry canines safe
Furry babies, best friends, family members, and the list goes on; when people refer to their sweet four-legged friends. Keeping them safe, protected, healthy, and up-to-date on their medical records is highly recommended. There is a serious illness that has been found in Michigan that has been linked to the...
WDIO-TV
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
WDIO-TV
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
