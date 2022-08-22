ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WDIO-TV

Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores less than Satisfactory in Duluth.

Minnesota standardized state assessments, other known as the MCA’s, test students’ skills in assess Reading, Science and Math skills. Duluth Students’ MCA scores did improve from the 2020 results, but the current scores are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Duluth’s Superintendent John Magas, said students...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Gone Fishin’ August 25th

With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for August 25th are from Henry, the Roed’s, Croix Schroeder, Terre McCafferty, and the Sprunks. If you would like to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season

The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state’s restrictions on the procedure.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDIO-TV

Protecting against parvovirus, keeping your furry canines safe

Furry babies, best friends, family members, and the list goes on; when people refer to their sweet four-legged friends. Keeping them safe, protected, healthy, and up-to-date on their medical records is highly recommended. There is a serious illness that has been found in Michigan that has been linked to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
MIAMI, FL
WDIO-TV

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
COLORADO STATE

