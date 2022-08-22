2022 Pa. Ag Power 100 List Recognizes Two Outdoor-Based Commercial Entities in Montco
Montgomery County has two representatives on the inaugural Pa. Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania.
The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.
Douglas Clemens, CEO of Hatfield-based Clemens Family Corporation, ranked highest in 12th place. Clemens is also chair of the board of his family business.
The Clemens Family Corporation includes a half-dozen brands that generate $570 million in sales and employ over 2,000 people. Hatfield, PV Transport, CFC Logistics, and Country View Family Farm are among its divisions. Most recently, Clemens Food Group debuted a new smoked pork operation at its Hatfield headquarters.
Meanwhile, Matt Asplundh, CEO of Willow Grove-based Asplundh Tree Expert, ranked No. 87. He took over as the leader of his family business last year, after working at the 94-year-old company for three decades.
He oversees the largest utility vegetation management company in the nation, which has 33,000 employees across two continents. His appointment as CEO signals a fresh start for the company, which that received a $95-million fine in 2017 for repeatedly and knowingly hiring illegal immigrants.
