2022 Pa. Ag Power 100 List Recognizes Two Outdoor-Based Commercial Entities in Montco

Two Montgomery County industry participants made the 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list. Image via iStock.

Montgomery County has two representatives on the inaugural Pa. Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania.

The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.

Douglas Clemens, CEO of Hatfield-based Clemens Family Corporation, ranked highest in 12th place. Clemens is also chair of the board of his family business.

The Clemens Family Corporation includes a half-dozen brands that generate $570 million in sales and employ over 2,000 people. Hatfield, PV Transport, CFC Logistics, and Country View Family Farm are among its divisions. Most recently, Clemens Food Group debuted a new smoked pork operation at its Hatfield headquarters.

Meanwhile, Matt Asplundh, CEO of Willow Grove-based Asplundh Tree Expert, ranked No. 87. He took over as the leader of his family business last year, after working at the 94-year-old company for three decades.

He oversees the largest utility vegetation management company in the nation, which has 33,000 employees across two continents. His appointment as CEO signals a fresh start for the company, which that received a $95-million fine in 2017 for repeatedly and knowingly hiring illegal immigrants.