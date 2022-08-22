Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Jackson County crash
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP)-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-65 in Jackson County where a motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation indicates that, shortly after 5:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling on I-65 in southern...
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob
BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute
BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
Detective Kelly Goodlett Admits To Falsifying Warrant That Led To Breonna Taylor’s Death
Former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett admitted to creating the bogus search warrant that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
wbiw.com
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
wevv.com
Tell City mom charged in 5-year-old son's death released from jail on bond
A Tell City, Indiana mother who was arrested in connection to her child's death is out of jail on bond. Court officials say Kayla Irwin was released from jail in Meade County, Kentucky on Monday after posting a $25,000 bond. The 28-year-old mother was arrested in Kentucky alongside 40-year-old Daniel...
msn.com
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
wevv.com
One person killed in Dubois County semi accident
One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges
Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
Judge orders Clark County sheriff to provide more information for lawsuit defense
Sheriff Jamey Noel and other Clark County Jail officers are facing two federal lawsuits from 28 women who say they were attacked at the jail.
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
vincennespbs.org
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper
A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
Indiana man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for robbing multiple banks
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A serial armed robbery suspect who escaped from a Louisville jail in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, of Scottsburg, Ind., pleaded guilty to robbing several banks in Kentuckiana and using a firearm during the robberies, according to the Department of Justice.
