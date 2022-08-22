ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Jackson County crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP)-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-65 in Jackson County where a motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation indicates that, shortly after 5:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling on I-65 in southern...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob

BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
BEDFORD, IN
Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute

BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

One person killed in Dubois County semi accident

One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges

Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper

A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...

