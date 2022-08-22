Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson
It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
2 more Plymouth School District employees arrested, accused of failing to report inappropriate touching
A third Plymouth School District employee has been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
hamlethub.com
Westport Police Department's 2022 Back to School Safety Campaign
With the start of Westport’s schools on Tuesday, August 30, the police department will be increasing its traffic enforcement in school zones with a “Back to School” enforcement and education campaign. Officers will be looking out for drivers who are using cell phones, speeding, and disregarding school bus signals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Officers!
The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3, 2022. Please click here to learn more and to apply. For additional assistance in completing an application please call the Human Resources Department at 203-797-4598.
Police: Man, woman allegedly robbed delivery worker's scooter in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two suspects linked to a scooter robbery that took place in Brooklyn.
Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police
An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
Waterbury man accused of deadly shooting at Bertie's turns himself in: Police
A Waterbury man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of a restaurant last week has turned himself in to police. Joseph Whitaker, 32, turned himself in at Waterbury police headquarters Tuesday. Whitaker allegedly shot and killed Le'Chard Santos, 32, of Waterbury during a fight in front of Bertie's West Indian Restaurant overnight Thursday.
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
Charges Pending After CT Victim Dies Following 2-Vehicle Stratford Crash
Charges are pending for a Fairfield County man after a man died following a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in Stratford around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of South Ave and Spada Boulevard. Upon arrival by police, an investigation determined that a Honda driven by Jamar...
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk
A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said. "She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police. She is...
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Public Hearing Sept. 12 Regarding Proposal to Increase MSW Disposal and Residential Dump Permit Fees
The Board of Selectmen will receive public comment on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00pm in Room 206 of Town Hall, regarding a proposal to increase Municipal Solid Waste Disposal and Residential Dump Permit fees set by the Board of Selectmen, in accordance with Section 62-7 of the Town Code.
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
hamlethub.com
Back to School Safety Reminders from Ridgefield Police
Next week is the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The buses will be back out on the roads and the students will be at their bus stops, waiting to be picked up. - Adjust your schedule to have a little extra time for your commute. - Drive carefully, pay...
NJ Man With Warrants, NY Driver Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Ammo In Stolen Truck: Police
A New York man and New Jersey man with several warrants out for his arrest were in a stolen truck without plates when they were found with a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets over the weekend in Hudson County, authorities said. Secaucus Officer Salvatore Manente Jr. spotted the parked...
Comments / 0