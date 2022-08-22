ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Darlington County authorities charge woman in April overdose death of 26-year-old man

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a 29-year-old woman in the death of a 26-year-old man who died from a drug overdose in April, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

Haley Mooneyham is being held on a $52,500 bond in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where she’s charged with involuntary manslaughter from the man’s death in April and second-offense possession of cocaine after an arrest last week, according to online jail records.

Mooneyham allegedly gave “the man the drugs that ultimately caused his death,” the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Deputies found the man dead on April 3 at a home in the 200 block of North Center Road. The sheriff’s office said Mooneyham was charged after a four-month-long investigation.

Authorities have declined to release any other documents or information about the investigation, saying that doing so “may hinder the investigation and or prosecution” of the case.

