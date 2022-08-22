Read full article on original website
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others...
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified
DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
Henderson Police release images of bank robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department said they are currently investigating a robbery at the German American Bank. Officers responded to the bank Tuesday afternoon. Police on scene believed it was a weaponless robbery. We’re told the suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller and demanded money. According to the […]
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22. The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against […]
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
