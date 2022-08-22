Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Cannabis Regulatory Agency quarterly meeting scheduled
(Undated) - The purpose of the quarterly public meetings is to hear complaints and receive the views of the public on CRA’s administration of the authorities, powers, duties, functions, and responsibilities under Michigan’s marijuana laws. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency - or CRA - will hold its regularly scheduled...
wnmufm.org
Encore: Rural Washington 911 center closes amid lack of operators
Emergency 911 dispatchers are in short supply across the country. In Washington state, a dispatch center actually had to close because of a lack of staff. Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports. (SOUNDBITE OF KEYBOARD CLACKING) AUSTIN JENKINS: It's the afternoon rush hour, and the pace is picking...
wnmufm.org
State police warn of a new phone scam in the area
(Undated) - Michigan State Police are warning residents about another scam that’s making the rounds. It involves a person calling and claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Administration or another law enforcement agency. The caller tells the victim they have a warrant out for their arrest. The victim is told they need to purchase pre-paid gift cards and send them in to take care of the warrants. Troopers say no law enforcement agency will ever ask for pre-paid gift cards to take care of a warrant. Just hang up and block the caller, if possible… then report the call to local police.
wnmufm.org
Great Lakes Center for Expertise ribbon cutting
(Sault Ste Marie, MI) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the Great Lakes Center for Expertise at Lake Superior State University. Legislation authored by U-S Senator Gary Peters created the center in 2018. It was designed to examine the impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments and help develop effective responses. Current oil spill response technologies are primarily designed for saltwater environments.
Comments / 0