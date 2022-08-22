Everyone knows to bring their ID with them when going to buy alcohol or tobacco products — but what about when looking to get a can of Reddi Whip from the grocery store?. A photo from New York's Albany County has been making the rounds online, thanks to its surprising message from a store. The sign appears to be placed in front of a refrigerator door at a Stewart's convenience store.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO