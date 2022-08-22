ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island may experience warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter while precipitation levels are likely to be around average, forecasters said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook, released late last week, gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to have higher temperatures than typically experienced between December and February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Turns Out, It's Illegal for People Under 21 to Buy Canisters of Whipped Cream in NY

Everyone knows to bring their ID with them when going to buy alcohol or tobacco products — but what about when looking to get a can of Reddi Whip from the grocery store?. A photo from New York's Albany County has been making the rounds online, thanks to its surprising message from a store. The sign appears to be placed in front of a refrigerator door at a Stewart's convenience store.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
NBC New York

NYC Yellow Cab Drivers See Red Over MTA's Proposed Congestion Pricing Plan

The Metropolitan Transit Authority's proposed and controversial plan for congestion pricing in a large swath of Manhattan continues to move forward, even as one group very familiar with New York City's streets rallied against it outside of the governor's office. Dozens of drivers gathered out in front of Gov. Kathy...
MANHATTAN, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ

