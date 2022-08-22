ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

