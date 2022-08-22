Read full article on original website
State Police Seek Help ID'ing Robbery Suspect At Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 10:22 p.m., the male suspect forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene, State Police said.
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
ocscanner.news
N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?
REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Linwood, NJ Man Going to Jail for Beating Pitbull Puppy to Death
A Linwood, New Jersey man who admitted being responsible for the death of his Pitbull puppy will spend time behind bars for his crime. The horrific incident took place in December of 2020, according to Daily Voice. 24-year-old Kyle Blythe reportedly beat his Pitbull puppy Dolce after it did what...
987thecoast.com
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Jersey Shore Man Arrested With 600 Designer Knockoffs: Prosecutor
A 47-year-old man from South Toms River has been charged with selling counterfeit designer goods, authorities said. Rasheem Paige was additionally charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh. The charges are a result of an investigation conducted...
Police: Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Stolen Gun
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested and he was found with a loaded, stolen gun. This past Monday morning, August 22nd, ACPD Ofc. Marquez Jones saw 20-year-old Rakiy Newsome of Atlantic City in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues.
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester County called out on National Dog Day Facebook post after no comment on death of fire marshal’s dog
You can’t make this stuff up. Two weeks after a three-year old golden retriever used as a first responder in arson investigations died under mysterious circumstances in a car assigned to the fire marshal, Gloucester County today used their Facebook page today to celebrate National Dog Day. “For Gloucester...
