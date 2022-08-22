Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Fox 59
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter
HENDERSON, Ky. — Two people died and two others were wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, authorities said. Update 3:35 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: Police confirmed that two residents of Harbor House Christian Center died and two others were injured in Thursday’s shooting. Earlier, reports indicated that four people had been wounded.
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22. The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against […]
14news.com
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck sat down with 14 News to discuss Thursday night’s mass shooting. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Harbor House acts as a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, but Beck...
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henderson, Kentucky mass shooting – ‘Two dead & several hurt’ at Harbor House with ‘active shooter’ caught after manhunt
AT least two people are dead and several others are injured following a reported mass shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter on Thursday night. Henderson Police identified the suspect as Kenneth R Gibbs, who is from the area. The shooting occurred just after 7.30pm local time, authorities said. Henderson Police...
14news.com
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
14news.com
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Driver killed when semi carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturns on Indiana freeway
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A semitruck carrying thousands of gallons of milk tipped over on an Indiana freeway Thursday, trapping and killing the driver, authorities said. According to the Evansville Courier & Press and WFIE-TV, the wreck occurred about 2 p.m. along U.S. Route 231 in Dubois County. “First...
14news.com
Affidavit: Henderson man arrested after hitting woman with vehicle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested a man after a woman reported he hit her with a vehicle. According to an affidavit, a woman reported a man hit her with a vehicle back in July. That man was identified as 27-year-old Kyle Keach. Officials with EPD...
14news.com
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others...
14news.com
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
Comments / 2