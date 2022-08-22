WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Liz Cheney turned her back on President Donald Trump, her home state turned on her. “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again,” she said in her concession speech. “The path was clear but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election”

