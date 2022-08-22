Read full article on original website
Kait 8
USDA announces specialty crop block grant program funding for Arkansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – Several projects to help the Natural State’s crops will get a big boost very soon. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service was awarded over $357,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding to Arkansas.
