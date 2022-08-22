Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdose
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. Police are warning the public after they’ve seen a massive increase in the number of deaths from Jan. to July 2022. The Wichita Falls Police Department held a conference to address the issue...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 26
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 227 cases and 235 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 26. Four Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Rickard found guilty, sentenced for 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man accused of killing an elderly woman was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. A Wichita County jury deliberated for under an hour before finding Byron Jack Rickard guilty of capital murder while remuneration in the death of Ruby Ditto, 91.
newschannel6now.com
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirate is the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep. Brenda Rodgers is one of many victims who have had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when Rodgers checked her doorbell camera and realized her package was taken.
newschannel6now.com
11 puppies find homes through Underdog Express
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is national dog day, so we wanted to share this heartwarming story from right here in Texoma. When City officials found a pregnant dog, P.E.T.S. Clinic got her out of the shelter and into a foster home just two days before she gave birth. They were expecting a small litter, but ended up with not one, not two, but eleven puppies!
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Heating Up for the Hotter’n Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the middle 90s. Some places may even reach the upper 90s. Humidity will be a little higher for the HHH race but the wind won’t be too much of a factor. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s throughout the ride. A slow moving front brings rain chances back to the area starting Sunday and next week.
newschannel6now.com
Heating Up Some into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we head toward the Hotter’n Hell weekend. Look for highs on Thursday and Friday to reach the middle 90s. There may be a spotty shower around in the afternoon, but not enough to wet the ground really. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 by early afternoon. The forecast looks dry for now. Rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosting Miles for Meals event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has decided to host its first-ever Miles for Meals event on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. The event, which will feature a 5K and a 10-mile ride, aims to promote physical health and nutrition. “The Wichita Falls Area Food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
A look inside the HHH Emergency Operations Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before riders put their foot to the pedal for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred, race officials team up with local emergency services to make sure the ride is safe. The hub for all this action is the Emergency Operations Center. “It really just...
newschannel6now.com
High school volleyball - Aug. 25, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball highlights from Thursday.
newschannel6now.com
Preseason Previews: WFHS Coyotes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the WFHS Coyotes prepare for the start of the 2022 football season!
newschannel6now.com
Stranger pays for student’s books
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jayla Shrubs went to the bookstore at Vernon College on Tuesday to buy a calculator when she received an unexpected gift. “I asked how much my books would be because I didn’t have the money yet,” Shrubs recalled. Before Shrubs could put the...
newschannel6now.com
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022. This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:. Friday, Aug. 26. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:
newschannel6now.com
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year brings a new principal to City View Junior/Senior High School. Jesse Thomas however is no stranger to the classroom or even the role. After spending the last 19 years in Wichita Falls ISD, Jesse Thomas is starting this new position with lots of experience. The last 14 have been as vice-principal and principal at both elementary and secondary levels. With the highest amount of enrolled students they’ve ever had due to their transfer policy.
newschannel6now.com
Adoption agencies prepare as Texas’ abortion trigger law takes effect
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas’ trigger law is set to go into effect on Thursday. This will outlaw everyone from getting an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. This law also states that a fine of at least $100,000 will be given for each offense.
newschannel6now.com
Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
Comments / 0