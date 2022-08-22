ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Flagstaff hit with more flash flooding; federal officials touring area had to flee raging waters

Neighborhoods in the Pipeline East flood area experienced flash flooding again on Wednesday after more than an inch of rain fell on the east side of the San Francisco Peaks starting around 11:45 a.m.  Within half an hour, multiple watersheds along Highway 89 were already overflowing with fast-moving water and heavy debris, causing a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#State Of Emergency
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy